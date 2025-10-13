Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kazakhstan Materials 13 October 2025 11:37 (UTC +04:00)
Kazakhstan and China strike deal on regular exchange of transport permits
Photo: Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Food Industry of Kyrgyzstan

Madina Usmanova
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 13. Kazakhstan and China have reached an agreement on the regular exchange of international transport permit forms, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Transport.

Under the arrangement, the sides will exchange 6,000 permit forms weekly. For the past eight weeks, China has been delivering the agreed number of permits every Monday, with the next batch expected to arrive on October 13, 2025.

Cargo transportation between Kazakhstan and China is carried out by various modes of transport, with road and rail routes remaining the most common. More than 80 percent of overland cargo shipments from China to Europe pass through Kazakhstan, underscoring its key role in regional logistics.

Earlier media reported that thousands of trucks carrying goods from China had accumulated at the Kazakhstan–Russia border due to delays in processing.

