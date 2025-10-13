Bosnia сhairs 5th Review Conference in Vienna (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Bosnia and Herzegovina chaired the 5th Review Conference under the Open Skies Treaty, held in Vienna/Hofburg, Trend reports.

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s chairmanship of this international treaty comes at a crucial moment for the Open Skies system, as technological developments, security challenges, and changes in the global surveillance architecture call for strengthening cooperation mechanisms and compliance with obligations.

Aida Hodžić, Assistant Minister for Multilateral Relations, chaired the event on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina. In her opening address, she emphasized the importance of implementing the Open Skies Treaty as a multilateral mechanism that contributes to stability, security, and the enhancement of trust and cooperation with the EU, NATO, and OSCE.

She highlighted that Bosnia and Herzegovina, a member since 2003, actively contributes to improving transparency and trust among participating states in monitoring airspace without the use of armed measures.

At the conference, Zoran Šajinović, Assistant Minister of Defense of Bosnia and Herzegovina, also spoke about the importance of strengthening mechanisms for implementing the treaty.

During its chairmanship, Bosnia and Herzegovina, in cooperation with relevant international partners and participating states, initiated discussions on improving procedural mechanisms and technical standards for conducting observation flights.

Throughout the meetings, opinions and experiences were exchanged on how to enhance coordination among member states and contribute to a more effective implementation of the treaty as an instrument for promoting trust, security, and stability.