President Ilham Aliyev awards railway transport employees

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree on the awarding of Azerbaijani railway transport workers, Trend reports.
The decree states that the following individuals are recognized for their effective contributions to the development of railway transport in Azerbaijan:
Awarded the third-class "Emek" (Labor) Order:
Shamil Jafarov
Telman Gojayev
Ilgar Mustafayev
Shamsaddin Talibov
Awarded the "Taraggi" Medal:
Alexandra Bogolyubova
Elkhan Jabbarov
Kazim Jafarov
Mammad Efendi-zade
Rafig Gulmaliyev
Arif Hidayatov
Kazim Kazimov
Hikmet Karimov
Panah Karimov
Nijat Guliyev
Vafadar Mammadov
Elyar Muradov
Afig Nazarov
Mahammad Panahov
Madad Shikamirov
