Azerbaijani Parliament speaker highlights President Ilham Aliyev’s efforts in advancing peace and prosperity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Peace, security, and progress are directly interconnected, and Azerbaijan’s actions today reaffirm this truth as the country marks the fifth anniversary of the 44-Day Patriotic War, said Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Third Trilateral Meeting of the Speakers of the Parliaments of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye, Gafarova emphasized that Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity in 2020 and its sovereignty in 2023, laying the foundation for lasting peace.

She noted that immediately after the war, victorious Azerbaijan proposed a peace initiative, outlining the key principles and draft text of a peace agreement.

The speaker recalled that as a result of bilateral negotiations, in August of this year, the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia initialed the text of the peace agreement during a meeting in Washington with the participation of the leaders of the United States, Azerbaijan, and Armenia. It was noted that, under the witness of U.S. President Donald Trump, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister signed a joint statement confirming the importance of opening regional communication links.

Gafarova added that one of the key outcomes of the Washington meeting was the opening of the Zangazur Corridor, an initiative put forward by President Ilham Aliyev. With the implementation of the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity,” the Zangazur Corridor will become a vital transport link in Eurasia, fostering regional cooperation and development.

The Speaker underlined that all these achievements are primarily the result of President Ilham Aliyev’s intensive efforts and his commitment to peace diplomacy, security, cooperation, and progress.

