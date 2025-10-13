President Ilham Aliyev’s Middle East Summit attendance: Azerbaijan’s bold step into global diplomacy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The participation of President Ilham Aliyev in the Middle East Peace Summit, held at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, marks a strategically significant milestone for Azerbaijan’s foreign policy, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

Garayev noted that the event is not merely a protocol-level visit but a formal acknowledgment of Azerbaijan entering a new geopolitical vector in international diplomacy, specifically the Middle East region.

“President Aliyev’s consistent multi-vector diplomacy strategy in recent years is now yielding tangible results: Azerbaijan is evolving from a regional actor in the South Caucasus to a balanced power center at the intersection of West–East–South politics. The invitation to the Middle East Peace Summit, extended by both the U.S. leadership and a leading Arab nation like Egypt, reflects international recognition of Azerbaijan’s diplomatic influence,” he said.

Garayev highlighted several key points in this matter.

"Azerbaijan participates in the summit not as an observer but as a partner state, meaning Baku is actively involved in shaping the peace and security agenda rather than merely monitoring regional developments. The invitation demonstrates simultaneous confidence from both the West and the Arab world, which is possible only for countries with balanced, reliable, and predictable diplomatic policies. Furthermore, Azerbaijan is moving beyond its previous roles as a “supplier country” and “transit hub” to become a state exporting mediation and stability," he added.

Garayev added that President Aliyev’s participation signifies Azerbaijan’s transition to a new functional stage in diplomacy, taking part in global dialogue tables and demonstrating international recognition of the country’s balanced and predictable policy model.

