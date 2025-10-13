Trump outlines vision for Gaza peace and prosperity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the Knesset, urging a new era of stability and development for Israel and Gaza, Trend reports.

“I just want to congratulate you for having the courage to say, that’s it, we’ve won, and now let’s enjoy our lives, and let’s rebuild Israel and make it stronger and bigger and better than it’s ever been before,” Trump said.

He called on Palestinians to turn away from violence: “The choice for Palestinians could not be more clear… now is the time to concentrate on building their people up instead of trying to tear Israel down.”

Trump stressed the need to restore stability and dignity in Gaza: “The purpose of Gazans must be on restoring the fundamentals of stability, safety, dignity, and economic development, so they can finally have the better life that their children really do deserve.”

He announced the “Board of Peace,” a multilateral initiative to rebuild Gaza, noting strong financial pledges from Arab and Muslim nations. “Many Arab countries… said we’ll put up tremendous amounts of money to rebuild Gaza. And I think that’s going to happen,” Trump said.