Iran vows to base US relations on its own terms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Iran will decide on its relations with the United States in line with its own national interests, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei stated at a press conference held in Tehran on October 13, Trend reports.

Baghaei noted that Iran may, in the future, take a rational decision on diplomacy and negotiations with any party if such engagement aligns with the country’s interests and yields tangible results for its leadership.

“However, Iran has had very bitter experiences with the United States, especially in recent months, as the U.S. and Israel have carried out military attacks against our country,” he said.

The five rounds of indirect talks on Iran's nuclear program took place between Iran and the U.S. on April 12, 19, and 26, and May 11 and 23. Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi acted as mediator in the indirect talks, with the Iranian delegation led by Foreign Minister Sayed Abbas Araghchi and the U.S. delegation led by U.S. Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff. The first, third, and fourth rounds of negotiations took place in Muscat, the capital of Oman, and the second and fifth rounds took place in Rome, the capital of Italy.

On June 22, the U.S. launched military airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. It is reported that the airstrikes destroyed the Iranian nuclear facilities.

