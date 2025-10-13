Azerbaijani delegation to participate in WB and IMF Annual Meetings

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. A delegation led by the Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Taleh Kazimov, has left for a working visit to Washington, D.C., to participate in the annual Meetings of the World Bank (WB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Trend reports via the CBA.

During the Annual Meetings, which will take place on October 13-18, the CBA delegation will participate in the meeting of the Selection Group, which includes Azerbaijan, events attended by finance ministers and central bank governors of the Caucasus, Middle East, and Central Asia countries, as well as meetings with the heads of the WB and IMF.

Within the framework of the visit, the delegation will also hold bilateral meetings and mutual discussions with the heads of a number of foreign central banks and financial institutions.

The Annual Meetings held by the WB and IMF will discuss global and regional challenges by leaders representing the state and private sectors, international organizations, influential representatives of civil society, and academic circles.

