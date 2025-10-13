President of Kyrgyzstan receives new German ambassador Monika Lenhard

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 13. President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov received the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to Kyrgyzstan, Monika Lenhard, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz president's office.

He accepted the ambassador’s credentials and congratulated her on the start of her diplomatic mission in Kyrgyzstan. The meeting focused on the current state and prospects of Kyrgyz-German cooperation.

“Our countries enjoy friendly relations. We highly value our interstate ties and are interested in further expanding them in all areas of mutual interest,” said President Zhaparov.

He noted the constructive political dialogue between Kyrgyzstan and Germany, highlighting his productive meetings with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Bishkek in 2023 and Berlin in 2024, and conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to his German counterpart.

The president emphasized that trade cooperation has been steadily developing and expressed interest in expanding collaboration with German partners, particularly in the field of organic agricultural products.

Ambassador Lenhard thanked President Zhaparov for the warm welcome, reaffirming her commitment to deepening Kyrgyz-German relations and supporting the implementation of joint projects.

