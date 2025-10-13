President Sadyr Zhaparov receives new head of EU delegation to Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 13. President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov received Rémi Duflot, Head of the European Union Delegation to Kyrgyzstan, on the occasion of the presentation of his credentials, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz President's office.

The meeting focused on current cooperation and prospects for further development of Kyrgyzstan–EU relations.

President Zhaparov reaffirmed Kyrgyzstan’s readiness to deepen collaboration with the European Union, while Ambassador Duflo highlighted the EU’s commitment to strengthening ties and providing necessary support.

Concluding the meeting, the President wished the Head of the EU Delegation success in his important work.