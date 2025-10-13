Netanyahu praises Trump as Israel’s 'greatest friend'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed U.S. President Donald Trump as “the greatest friend that the State of Israel has ever had in the White House” during a special Knesset session attended by the American leader, Trend reports.

“Mr. President, we welcome you here to thank you for your pivotal leadership in putting forward a proposal that brings all our hostages home, ends the war by achieving all our objectives, and opens the door to a historic expansion of peace,” Netanyahu said. “You are committed to this peace, I am committed to this peace — and together, we will achieve it. We did it before in the Abraham Accords, and we’ll do it again.”

Netanyahu credited Trump’s administration with helping roll back Iran’s missile program and weakening Houthi forces, while acknowledging the heavy cost of recent battles. “Nearly 2,000 of Israel’s finest were lost,” he said. “To the families of our fallen fighters, I know the depth of your pain. The State of Israel bows its head in eternal gratitude.”

“Because of these heroes, our nation will survive, thrive, and have peace,” Netanyahu concluded.