Uzbekistan, Korea collaborate on innovation and startup development

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 13. A meeting was held at the Ministry of Investment, Innovation, and Technology (MIIT) between Alisher Mursaliev, Director of the Department, and a delegation from Korea’s InnoBiz Association, led by Director Seung Kyu Oh, during which the parties signed a Letter of Intent, Trend reports.

The discussion focused on potential cooperation in innovation, digitalization, and support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as well as the implementation of joint projects to enhance technological capabilities and facilitate the exchange of expertise between enterprises from both countries.

The Letter of Intent delineates the framework for the advancement of synergistic innovation initiatives, the enhancement of entrepreneurial ecosystems, and the fortification of strategic alliances between Uzbekistan and Korea’s InnoBiz Association.

The InnoBiz Association, established with the support of the Korean government and the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, is the Association of Technological Innovation for Small and Medium Enterprises in Korea. It brings together innovative companies, promotes the adoption of advanced technologies, and supports exports and the competitiveness of Korean businesses. The INNOBIZ certification recognizes companies with high technological capabilities and grants them access to state support programs. The association plays a central role in advancing research and technology initiatives, fostering international cooperation, and promoting environmentally sustainable solutions.

