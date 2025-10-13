Azerbaijan and Iran mull over current issues of cooperation in Baku

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Current issues of Azerbaijani-Iranian cooperation were discussed during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran Farzaneh Sadegh in Baku today, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The meeting was all ears for the thorough growth of bilateral relations, leaving no stone unturned in its appreciation.

The sides exchanged views on current issues on the agenda of mutually beneficial cooperation, particularly in the fields of transport-transit, energy, customs, and other areas.

As part of the project to develop transport links between Azerbaijan's Eastern Zangezur economic region and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the parties discussed the completion of the construction of the Aghband-Kalaleh road bridge over the Araz river and the customs-border infrastructure.

The sides also reviewed current issues related to the development of the North-South International Transport Corridor.

The meeting also noted that the volume of freight transportation along the North-South corridor increased by 8.3 percent during the first nine months of 2025, with 10.4 percent attributed to road transport and two percent to rail transport.

The importance of coordinated efforts to expand infrastructure along the corridor and ensure the sustainable growth of cargo volumes was emphasized, with a focus on the completion of construction work on the South Cargo Terminal, a key component of the corridor.

The sides also exchanged views on the necessary measures to ensure the full operation of the automobile bridge constructed over the Astarachay river.

At the same time, both parties underlined the significance of the Azerbaijan-Iran-Russia meeting held in Baku in terms of further expanding trade, economic, transport, and energy ties among the three countries.

