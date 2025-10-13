Egyptian president calls Donald Trump sole leader able to ensure peace in Middle East

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. U.S. President Donald Trump is the only leader capable of ensuring peace in our region, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said during a bilateral meeting with Trump, who arrived in Sharm el-Sheikh to participate in the Middle East Peace Summit, Trend reports.

"We want Trump to play a major role in the reconstruction of Gaza. Humanitarian aid must be ensured to Gaza," the Egyptian president pointed out.

In addition, el-Sisi articulated his appreciation to the U.S. president for his pivotal role in facilitating the establishment of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.



It is noteworthy that approximately 20 sovereign entities and governmental leaders are engaging in the Middle East Peace Summit. A formal ratification event concerning the geopolitical stabilization in the Middle East is anticipated to occur during the summit proceedings.

