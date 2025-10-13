OPEC forecasts gradual increase in OECD liquids production through 2026
Liquids production in OECD countries, excluding Mexico, is projected to increase in 2025, according to OPEC’s latest outlook.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy