Iran Khodro ramps up passenger car production
Passenger car production by Iran Khodro (IKCO) rose by 8.8% in the first half of the current Iranian year, reaching 263,468 units. This marks an increase of 21,500 vehicles compared to the same period last year. Despite IKCO’s growth, total passenger car output in Iran dropped 12% year-on-year to 404,461 units.
