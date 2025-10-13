U.S. President announces start of his 20-point ceasefire plan's second phase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The second phase of the 20-point ceasefire plan to end the Israel-Hamas war is already underway, U.S. President Donald Trump said during a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi ahead of the Middle East Peace Summit, Trend reports.

He observed that the execution stages of the strategy are somewhat intermingled with one another.

“I mean, it started as far as we’re concerned,” Trump added.

