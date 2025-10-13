Azerbaijan's retail trade turnover shifts up in 9M2025
From January through September 2025, retail trade in Azerbaijan totaled 46.4 billion manat ($27.3 billion). Consumers spent 25.4 billion manat ($14.9 billion) on food and 21.1 billion manat ($12.4 billion) on non-food items. Monthly per capita spending averaged 503.8 manat ($296).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy