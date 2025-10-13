Trump signals openness to lifting Iran sanctions if talks resume

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism about Iran’s willingness to engage in negotiations and the potential for easing sanctions, Trend reports.

"They've been battered and bruised and, you know, they need some help. There are big sanctions, as you know, tremendous sanctions. I'd love to take the sanctions off when they're ready to talk," Trump said ahead of his meeting with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Trump highlighted the pressure Iran has faced under international sanctions, noting that the country "can't really survive with those sanctions. Those sanctions are very tough. But at some point, they're going to say, we want the sanctions off, we're going to end up with peace. I think Iran is going to be fine".

Trump credited his administration’s pressure on Iran’s nuclear program as a key factor in achieving what he called a historic deal. "If we didn't hit them with the nuclear, I don't think you would have been able to have this incredible, this deal, this once-in-a-lifetime deal. Nobody's ever said anything like what's happening today," he said.

Trump added that international support has been broad. "All countries have come together, all different countries, some like each other, some didn't, most didn't. And they've all come together. And by the way, Iran did put out a statement, you know, that they support this deal very wholeheartedly. So that was in itself something".