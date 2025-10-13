War in Gaza is over, rebuilding to be easiest part - Trump

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. After years of suffering and bloodshed, the war in Gaza is over, said the U.S. President Donald Trump, delivering a speech at the Middle East Peace Summit in Egypt, Trend reports.

"People around the world have been working, striving, hoping, and praying for this moment. Over the past month, things have happened that I truly believe were once unthinkable. Nobody believed it could be done. But with the historic agreement we’ve just signed, the prayers of millions have finally been answered. As you know, the hostages have been returned, and further work continues, sadly, regarding the bodies. Together, we have achieved what everyone said was impossible. At long last, we have peace in the Middle East. It’s such a simple phrase — “peace in the Middle East.” We’ve heard it for many years, but no one thought it could ever happen. And now it has.

After years of suffering and bloodshed, the war in Gaza is over. Humanitarian aid is pouring in — hundreds of truckloads of food, medical equipment, and other supplies, much of it paid for by people in this room," he said.

Trump noted that civilians are returning to their homes, hostages are being reunited with their loved ones.

"It’s a deeply moving sight. I was watching it backstage — the level of love and emotion is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. It’s amazing to see people who haven’t seen their mothers or fathers for so long finally hold them again. On one hand, it’s terrible that such suffering ever took place. But on the other, it’s beautiful to see a new and hopeful day rising. And now, the rebuilding begins. Rebuilding may actually be the easiest part. We’ve already done the hardest. We all know how to rebuild — and we know how to build better than anyone else in the world.

I want to express my tremendous gratitude to the Arab and Muslim nations that helped make this incredible breakthrough possible. And you truly did. Special thanks to President El-Sisi of Egypt for so generously hosting us today. Thank you for the outstanding work your country is doing in so many ways, and for helping us so much with this peace agreement," he said.