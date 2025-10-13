Trump praises Egypt's role in Gaza, outlines cleanup and peace plans

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. I appreciate Egypt for its role in mediating with Hamas, said U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of his meeting with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Trend reports.

"Hamas respects this country and they respect the leadership of Egypt. I appreciate it very much," he said.

On the next phase of the Gaza Peace Deal, Trump highlighted the need for reconstruction. "We're going to start cleaning up. You look at Gaza, it needs a lot of cleanup. That's why when I talk in my speech, I talk about the debris. I use the word debris. That's debris times ten," he said.

Trump also noted the high-level international participation in the talks. "In another room, you have the wealthiest, some of the wealthiest nations in the world. All leaders, the big leaders are here, the emirs and the kings and everybody... Everybody that we invited came. So there's a lot of respect," he said, adding, "I think you'll see some tremendous progress".