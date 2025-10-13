Zangezur Corridor set to become Eurasia’s key transport hub, Azerbaijani Speaker says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The Zangezur corridor will become an important transport hub in Eurasia, the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, said at the opening ceremony of the third trilateral meeting of the speakers of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye, Trend reports.

According to her, peace, security, and progress are factors that are directly related to each other.

"At this time, when we are marking the fifth anniversary of the 44-day Patriotic War, Azerbaijan is once again confirming this with its actions.

Emphasizing that Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity in 2020 and in 2023, its sovereignty, thereby laying the foundation for peace, the Speaker of the Parliament stated that immediately after the war, it was Azerbaijan, the victor, that came forward with a peace initiative, put forward the basic principles of peace, and proposed a draft peace treaty.

Sahiba Gafarova recalled that as a result of bilateral negotiations held in Washington in August this year with the participation of the leaders of the U.S., Azerbaijan, and Armenia, the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia initialed the text of the peace treaty. It was noted that the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia signed a Joint Declaration in the presence of US President Donald Trump. The importance of opening regional communications was confirmed.

According to Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, one of the main outcomes of the Washington meeting was the opening of the Zangezur Corridor, an initiative of President Ilham Aliyev.

"Thus, with the implementation of Trump's Roadmap for International Peace and Prosperity, the Zangezur Corridor will become an important transport link in Eurasia, serving cooperation and progress in our region.

The Speaker of the Parliament emphasized that all this is primarily the result of President Ilham Aliyev's peaceful diplomacy and his persistent work in the name of security, cooperation, and progress.