PM Netanyahu proposes Israel Prize for Donald Trump

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced at a special Knesset session that he has nominated U.S. President Donald Trump to receive the Israel Prize, the country’s highest civilian honor, Trend reports.

“Mr. President, thank you for all you have done for us,” Netanyahu said. “I have submitted your nomination to be the first non-Israeli recipient of the Israel Prize - our highest award, to our greatest friend.”

Netanyahu praised Trump’s unwavering support for Israel, saying, “When others abandoned us, you stood by our side. On behalf of the government and people of Israel, I thank you for your extraordinary friendship — for helping bring our hostages home, supporting Israel’s march to victory, and paving a path to peace.”

He also expressed confidence in furthering regional peace efforts, noting, “Abraham’s children will work together to build a better future, uniting civilization against barbarism, light against darkness, and hope against despair. With President Trump’s leadership, this will happen a lot faster than people think.”