Baku to set stage for STEAM Azerbaijan 2025 international festival

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. International Festival STEAM Azerbaijan (SAF 2025) will be held at the Baku Expo Center on November 17-19 with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education and the organization of the STEAM Azerbaijan project, the ministry told Trend.

The festival aims to hit the nail on the head by promoting STEAM education, sharpening students' skills for the 21st century, spotting the creative minds, and stirring the pot for innovative solutions and projects that make the most of the STEAM approach.

This year, 16 main and two subcategory competitions will be organized as part of the STEAM Azerbaijan festival, which is being held for the fifth time.

The nominations include Engineers of Future, Cinematography (VidX:AI Motion Challenge), Battle of Robots (VEX IQ/VEX Robotics Competition), Mechatronics, Boat Racing, Renewable Energy (H2 Pro Grand Prix Pro), Unmanned Technologies (FlyTech), Underwater World (Deep Dive), Innovation and Entrepreneurship, RoboSoccer, Fast and Furious, Satellite Technologies (CubeSat), Computerized Design (NextGen Creators), Computerized Production (Imagination to Reality), Strategic and Spatial Thinking (RoboGames), and Submerged/RoboGames.

In excess of 5,000 registrants have been documented, with 4,791 comprising local scholars, while 261 individuals embody representation from 26 international jurisdictions.



STEAM represents an integrative pedagogical approach encompassing five core disciplines. Consequently, the STEAM-centric educational paradigm is predicated on the holistic integration of disciplines encompassing science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics.

