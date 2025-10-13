Turkmenistan and EU set to arrange first-ever EU–Turkmenistan Business Forum

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 13. On the sidelines of the Global Gateway 2025 Forum in Brussels, Turkmenistan’s Minister of Finance and Economy, Mammetguly Astanagulov, met with European Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jozef Sikela, and discussed preparations for the upcoming EU–Turkmenistan Business Forum and prospects for strengthening economic cooperation, Trend reports via the Turkmen Embassy in Belgium.

During the meeting, Minister Astanagulov announced that the first-ever EU–Turkmenistan Business Forum is planned for next year and invited Commissioner Sikela to personally participate in the event. The parties also discussed further expanding bilateral and regional cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union.

Special attention was given to the EU–Central Asia Economic Forum, held biennially, noting that this year’s session will take place in Uzbekistan, while the next one is already on the books for Turkmenistan in 2027.

The minister also invited Commissioner Sikela to attend the International Forum on Peace and Trust, which will be held in Turkmenistan on December 12, 2025, marking the 30th anniversary of the country’s permanent neutrality.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel