Azerbaijan reveals company to conduct mineral exploration in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. A company has been selected to conduct the analysis of geophysical anomalies and the exploration of mineral deposits recently announced in Azerbaijan's Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions, Trend reports.

The Geological Exploration Agency under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has completed the relevant work.

The agency has delegated the operational execution of these deliverables to Geo Company LLC and formalized the engagement through a contractual agreement.



In accordance with the contractual agreement, a total disbursement of 159,804 manat (equivalent to $94,000) has been remitted to the limited liability company (LLC).



Geo Company LLC, the entity conferred with the contractual obligation, was established in the year 2022. The enterprise possesses a charter capital amounting to 10 manat ($5.9), with Tural Igidov serving as the legal representative.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel