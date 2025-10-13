Kyrgyzstan and EU make waves with water sector reform and new grant deal

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 13. Deputy Minister of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic Ulugbek Kalenderov met with Peteris Ustubs, Director for Asia and the Pacific at the European Commission, on the sidelines of the Global Gateway Forum in Brussels and discussed bilateral cooperation and water sector reform, Trend reports via the Ministry of Finance.

During the meeting, the parties signed a grant agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the European Union totaling €17 million.

The funds will be directed toward implementing comprehensive reforms in the water sector, improving water resource management, modernizing infrastructure, and promoting sustainable water use.

Following the talks, both sides reaffirmed their readiness to further strengthen cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the European Union.