Azerbaijan pulls back curtain on investments in liberated territories (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Large-scale infrastructure projects are currently being implemented in the liberated territories, with more than 65 million manat ($38.2 million) invested to date, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, Elchin Yusubov, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the event “Moral Values” dedicated to the 5th anniversary of the Victory in Karabakh.

''New roads and railways, airports, electricity and water supply systems are being built, and important projects are being implemented in the economy, education, healthcare, public utilities, restoration of cultural heritage, and other areas,'' he emphasized.

Yusobov noted that, despite the short period of time, significant results have been achieved in these areas. Not only local but also important international events are held in these territories.

According to information provided by the Public Relations Department of the Service for Restoration, Construction, and Management in the city of Khankendi, Aghdara and Khojaly districts, E. Yusubov also provided information on the phased and voluntary return of former internally displaced persons to territories liberated from occupation as part of the “Great Return” program. According to him, about 22,000 people have now settled in the city of Khankendi and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts. Among them, in addition to former internally displaced persons, there are also employees of state and private organizations, as well as their family members.

Under the plan, the resettlement of the population is being carried out in stages through restoration and repair work in the village of Karkijahan in the city of Khankendi, 11 villages in the Khojaly district, and 7 villages in the Aghdam district. As a result, it is planned to resettle about 6,000 former internally displaced persons in these settlements. At the same time, important steps have been taken to restore the region's economy, ensure employment, and expand entrepreneurial activity. To date, investors have invested more than 65 million manats in the liberated territories.

Karabakh is hosting a “Week of Spiritual Values” dedicated to the 5th anniversary of Victory in the Second Karabakh War. The project is being implemented jointly by the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, Karabakh University, the Azerbaijan Theological Institute under the Committee, and the Foundation for the Promotion of Spiritual Values. The main goal is to strengthen the national identity and patriotic consciousness of young people, increasing their commitment to our historical and cultural heritage and national spiritual values.