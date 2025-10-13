Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna, UK discuss strengthening economic co-op

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 13. Nurlan Zhakupov, Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna, Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund, and Lord John Alderdice, the UK Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan and Central Asia, discussed prospects for enhancing cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UK, Trend reports via Samruk-Kazyna.

The sides explored opportunities for British companies to participate in Kazakhstan’s investment and infrastructure projects. Samruk-Kazyna acts as the Kazakh co-chair of the Kazakhstan–UK Business Council, which serves as a key platform for deepening business dialogue and advancing new investment initiatives.

On June 6, 2025, a military cooperation plan for 2025-2026 was signed between the defense ministries of Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom. Furthermore, in April 2025, during the 11th session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation was held in London, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Alibek Kuantyrov, highlighted that the UK remains one of Kazakhstan's key trading partners and the largest investor, with direct foreign investments exceeding $22 billion.