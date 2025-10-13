Azerbaijan's Zangilan villages set to get modern water and wastewater networks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Construction work on water supply and wastewater networks in the villages of Aghali and Mammadbeyli in Azerbaijan's Zangilan district is set to begin, with a company appointed to carry out the project, Trend reports.

The Directorate of Ongoing Projects under the State Agency for Water Resources of Azerbaijan has finalized the necessary preparations for the work.

The project has been assigned to Protean Construction Joint-Stock Company (JSC), with a contract valued at 4 million manat ($2.3 million).

Protean Construction JSC, established in 2007, has an authorized capital of 160,672 manat ($94,511), and its legal representative is Mahammad Tahmazov.

