Azerbaijani president's special representative claims all Karabakh mosques ruined by Armenians

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. All mosques in the Karabakh region, known for its rich cultural and historical heritage, were destroyed during the period of occupation, along with other sanctuaries, cemeteries, museums, and monuments of Islamic culture, said the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi, as well as in the Aghdara and Khojaly districts, Elchin Yusubov, Trend’s Karabakh Bureau reports.

Speaking at an event held at Karabakh University, Yusubov noted that this is an act of aggression not only against the Azerbaijani people but also against the culture of all humanity

Yusubov also noted that during the occupation, Armenians attempted to Armenianize not only Islamic monuments but also Christian Albanian churches.

“One such monument is the Gandzasar Monastery, a 13th-century Albanian monastery located in the Vengli village of the Aghdara district. During the occupation, Armenians altered the architectural structure and interior of the monument, erasing the Albanian inscriptions. The goal was to falsify history. Mosques, cultural centers, and churches are now being restored in the territories liberated from occupation,” he said.

