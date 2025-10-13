President of Kyrgyzstan invites foreign countries to participate in investment projects

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 13. President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov called on foreign countries to actively participate in major investment projects aimed at strengthening cooperation with Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz President's service.

This was announced during the ceremony for the newly appointed ambassadors from different countries. The credentials were presented by Ambassador Alenka Sukhadolnik of the Republic of Slovenia, Ambassador Antonello De Riu of the Italian Republic, Ambassador Luciano Nkogo Ndong Ayekaba of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, Ambassador Eric De Meyer of the Kingdom of Belgium, and Ambassador Eduardo Enrica Hernández Recinos of the Republic of Guatemala.

In his address, Zhaparov emphasized that since gaining independence, Kyrgyzstan has consistently developed political dialogue, trade and economic cooperation, and cultural ties with countries around the world.

“Your diplomatic mission begins at a special historical period for our country. Today, Kyrgyzstan is demonstrating sustainable economic growth. Major investment projects are being implemented in key sectors such as energy, construction, finance, and tourism. I invite your countries to actively participate in these projects to expand interaction and strengthen cooperation with Kyrgyzstan,” said Sadyr Zhaparov.

The head of state additionally emphasized that anticipatory legislative elections are scheduled for November 30 in the Kyrgyz Republic, with the objective of fortifying systemic stability and upholding democratic tenets within the nation.



He drove home a robust assurance that the envoys will play a pivotal role in fortifying camaraderie and diplomatic ties predicated on reciprocal esteem and collaborative engagement among the sovereign states.



“In order to facilitate the integrity and oversight of the electoral mechanism, I would like to extend an invitation to global monitors, including delegates from your respective nations, to engage in this significant event,” he articulated.

