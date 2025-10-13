Iran’s airport passenger flights decrease
In the first half of the Iranian year 2025, passenger flights through Iranian airports totaled 152,000, down 16 percent from 182,000 in the same period last year. The highest activity was recorded at Mehrabad Airport with 47,000 flights, followed by Mashhad (30,300) and Shiraz (10,200).
