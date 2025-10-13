Azerbaijan estimates its population's gasoline and diesel spending in 9M2025

In the first nine months of 2025, Azerbaijan’s consumers purchased 2.78 billion manat ($1.6 billion) worth of gasoline and diesel. Sales rose by 7.8 percent compared to the same period in 2024. Fuel accounted for six percent of the country’s total retail trade turnover. $1.6 billion Azerbaijan estimates its population's gasoline and diesel spending in 9M2025

