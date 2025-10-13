Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Donald Trump on President Ilham Aliyev: "He's a very strong leader" (VIDEO)

Politics Materials 13 October 2025 22:45 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. U.S. President Donald Trump once again mentioned Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev while speaking at the signing ceremony of the final ceasefire agreement in Gaza, Trend reports.

“Thank you all for being here today. I have resolved the war for this man, for Azerbaijan,” Trump said at the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit, addressing President Ilham Aliyev.

“Do you get along? There was 32 years of conflict, but we resolved the issue in about an hour, didn’t we?” the U.S. president added, referring to the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“He’s a very strong leader; he does a very good job,” Trump noted.

