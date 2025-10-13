U.S. President narrates decisive role of Iran's nuke program strikes in Israel-Hamas deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Strikes on Iran's nuclear program were decisive in the Israel-Hamas deal, U.S. President Donald Trump told Fox News commenting on new details of Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal, Trend reports.

"I think it really started when we took out the nuclear capability of Iran. When you look at what they had, you couldn't have made this deal with someone sitting over there with a nuclear weapon over your head," Trump added.

