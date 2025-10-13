Iran discusses elimination of signal interference with Azerbaijan in Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13.​ Elimination of signal interference has been discussed between Iran and Azerbaijan in Tehran at the bilateral meeting on frequency spectrum regulation, which started its work today, the Iranian Communications Regulatory Authority said in a statement, Trend reports.

The three-day meeting is attended by high-level officials in the fields of communications and information technologies of the two countries.

The meeting will discuss issues such as harmonization of mobile networks in the 2300, 2600, and 3500 MHz frequency bands, determination of coordination methods between mobile networks, and analysis of the results of signal measurement tests (drive tests) conducted in border regions.

The primary aim of the convening is to mitigate the interference of communication signals in frontier zones and to guarantee the maximization of frequency spectrum utilization.

