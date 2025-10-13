EBRD gearing up to give SMEs in Uzbekistan leg up (Exclusive)

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has approved a $5 million loan to Davr Bank to finance micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Uzbekistan. The bank told Trend that the initiative aims to improve access to finance, strengthen entrepreneurial skills, and promote financial inclusion, particularly in underserved regions, in line with the EBRD’s 2024–2029 Uzbekistan country strategy.

