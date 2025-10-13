PR Forum 2025 successfully held with the support of Yelo Bank (PHOTO)

On October 10, 2025, PR Forum 2025 was successfully held with the support of Yelo Bank, bringing together local communication specialists, media representatives, as well as government and private sector leaders.



This year’s forum focused on some of the most pressing challenges of our time — brand trust, disinformation, and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Throughout the day, participants engaged in professional discussions on modern PR strategies, their practical applications, and successful case studies.



In her opening remarks, Gunay Jalilova, Deputy Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Yelo Bank, welcomed the guests and emphasized that PR is not only “public relations,” but also a broader communication style — one that serves as a bridge between people, between brands and society, and even between the past and the future. She noted that such forums provide an important platform for professionals to exchange experience and for young specialists to grow and develop.\



The forum’s main panel discussions explored the following topics:

Maintaining brand trust in an era of growing disinformation

The impact of Corporate Social Responsibility on corporate image and society

Effective communication methods during crises

Successful PR campaigns from Azerbaijan and around the world

Renowned local and international PR experts shared their strategies and real-world experiences, while the forum also offered young communication professionals valuable opportunities to learn, network, and find inspiration.



Yelo Bank remains committed to supporting initiatives that foster knowledge exchange, encourage innovative approaches, and promote the values of social responsibility.



