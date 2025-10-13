Uzbekistan embraces robotics to power up solar energy generation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 13. Robotized systems have begun to be used for cleaning solar panels at photovoltaic power plants in Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan.

The robots are installed along each row of solar modules, ensuring regular cleaning and maintaining the efficiency of energy generation. Notably, the robots are powered entirely by solar energy.

Another important advantage is that these robots clean the panels without using any water, making the process both eco-friendly and sustainable.

Meanwhile, a total of 12 solar photovoltaic power plants with a combined capacity of 3,030 MW are currently operating in Uzbekistan, which have generated 5.3 billion kWh of electricity since the beginning of the year.