Azerbaijan attends coordination meeting of "Unity-2025" joint military drill (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaija

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Samarkand, Uzbekistan hosts a coordination meeting of "Unity-2025" (Birlik-2025) joint regional exercise, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend.

The executive personnel of the delegations from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan were briefed on the operational objectives of the exercise.



The contingents executed operational maneuvers for the preliminary stage of the regional drill.

Azerbaijani commando and UAV crews will participate in the implementation of 14 activities in 20 tactical episodes of "Unity-2025" joint regional exercise.

