Kazakhstan congratulates U.S. for achieving peace progress in Gaza

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 13. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated U.S. President Donald Trump on his diplomatic triumph in securing a long-awaited peace agreement for the Gaza Strip, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

In his message, Tokayev praised Trump for demonstrating strong political will and a genuine commitment to establishing peace and harmony among nations.

On October 9, 2025, the U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan brokered with American mediation, marking what he described as "a great day for the Arab and Muslim world, Israel, all surrounding nations, and the United States". On October 10, 2025, Israel and Hamas officially halted hostilities.