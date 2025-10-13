Sales of computers and telecom equipment grow in Azerbaijan's retail sector in 9M2025
Azerbaijan’s retail sales of computers, telecommunication equipment, and printed products reached 594.2 million manat from January through September.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy