Azerbaijan reports construction progress for Astara terminal
The construction of the Astara Terminal in Iran is nearing completion, with 80% of construction and installation work finished. About 92.5% of the design work has also been finalized. Once operational, the terminal’s annual cargo handling capacity is expected to increase to four million tons.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy