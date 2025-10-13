UzAuto Motors rolls out production of upgraded vehicle models

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 13. UzAuto Motors has announced an expansion of its model lineup and the launch of production for new vehicle variants, Trend reports.

The company continues to implement its strategic program aimed at updating and diversifying its products, as well as modernizing its production facilities.

Aсccording to the company, in line with directives from the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan during his visit to the Khorezm region in May this year, priority tasks include the launch of new vehicle models and the development of the Khorezm Auto enterprise.

The new production lines will assemble an updated version of the popular Damas minivan, designed with the needs of small businesses and private customers in mind. The refreshed model features increased dimensions, improved load capacity, and enhanced comfort for both drivers and passengers.

At the same time, UzAuto Motors has completed a major modernization of one of its most sought-after models - the Chevrolet Cobalt. In addition to existing configurations, two new variants will now be available: Cobalt Style MCM and Cobalt Midnight MCM.

Key technical components have been upgraded, including the engine, ABS, engine and airbag control units, security features, and diagnostic systems. In total, more than 50 components of the vehicle have been improved.

The next stage in Cobalt’s development will involve a restyling of its exterior, which is already underway by UzAuto Motors’ specialists. Production of the new variants will run alongside existing versions, allowing customers to choose from four Cobalt configurations, each offering different levels of equipment and functionality.

Established in 1992, UzAuto Motors is Uzbekistan’s largest automobile manufacturer and a key player in the national automotive industry. The company produces a wide range of vehicles, including passenger cars, SUVs, and minivans, and has been actively modernizing its production lines to meet international standards.