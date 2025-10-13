Iran’s Zanjan Province recaps product exports via its customs
In the first half of the Iranian year 2025, Zanjan Province exported 71,000 tons of goods valued at $159 million. These products were shipped to 22 countries, including Türkiye, Iraq, and Turkmenistan. During the same period, imports totaled 120,000 tons worth $218 million, mainly from Türkiye, the UAE, Switzerland, and Germany.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy