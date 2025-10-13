Iran’s Zanjan Province recaps product exports via its customs

In the first half of the Iranian year 2025, Zanjan Province exported 71,000 tons of goods valued at $159 million. These products were shipped to 22 countries, including Türkiye, Iraq, and Turkmenistan. During the same period, imports totaled 120,000 tons worth $218 million, mainly from Türkiye, the UAE, Switzerland, and Germany.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register