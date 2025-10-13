Azerbaijani-Russian export-import figures shrink in 9M2025
In January–September 2025, Azerbaijan exported 75.3 million kWh of electricity to Russia, earning $3.2 million. This marked a drop of 55.1 million kWh and $4.1 million compared to the same period in 2024. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan imported 59.5 million kWh of electricity worth $2.1 million from Russia
