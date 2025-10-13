President Donald Trump hails 'golden age' for Israel and region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the Knesset, calling the moment a “historic dawn” for Israel and the wider Middle East, Trend reports.

“This is not only the end of a war, this is the end of an age of terror and death and the beginning of the age of faith and hope and of God,” Trump said. “It’s the start of a grand concord and lasting harmony for Israel and all the nations of what will soon be a truly magnificent region.”

He praised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his leadership: “I want to express my gratitude to a man of exceptional courage and patriotism whose partnership did so much to make this momentous day possible. You know who I’m talking about — there’s only one, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.”

Trump also highlighted U.S. support: “Like the U.S. right now, it will be the golden age of Israel and the golden age of the Middle East. I’d like to thank several great American patriots for their invaluable help in getting something done that almost everyone thought was absolutely impossible. But we weren’t, because we had talented people working with us.”