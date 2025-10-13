Serbia secures EBRD loan to boost flood protection

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has approved a 50 million euros sovereign loan to Serbia for the construction of a new dam and reservoir in Pambukovica. The project aims to bolster flood protection, improve water management, and support agricultural productivity in the Kolubara River Basin, one of Serbia’s most flood-prone regions.

