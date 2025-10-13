Uzbekistan’s Centrum Air starts operating direct flights to Russian's Saint Petersburg

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 13. Come October 26, 2025, Centrum Air will take to the skies, launching direct flights that connect Uzbekistan's Tashkent with Russia's Saint Petersburg, Trend reports.

Air travel operations on this corridor will be orchestrated tri-weekly—specifically on the first day of the week, the second day of the week, and the fifth day of the week.



Centrum Air operates as a privately held aviation entity in Uzbekistan, having launched its commercial flight operations in 2023, subsequent to a strategic directive from the Government of Uzbekistan. The airline provides a comprehensive portfolio of both scheduled and charter operations, facilitating connectivity to an extensive array of global destinations, encompassing markets such as China, Egypt, Russia, Germany, Israel, Qatar, Kazakhstan, and Türkiye, among numerous others.

